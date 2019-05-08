New American Funding has named Scott Frommert its new chief financial officer.

As such, Frommert’s primary responsibilities will revolve around the management of company's finances, including strategic business planning, management of financial risks, and development of robust financial reporting with a continued focus on automation, and process efficiencies.

Frommert, who has 12 years of mortgage banking experience, will work out of New American Funding’s corporate office in Tustin, California.

“We’re thrilled to have Scott Frommert be a part of the New American Funding family,” said CEO Rick Arvielo. “Scott has a passion for the American dream and enjoys being able to help more people become homeowners, which makes him a great fit for New American Funding. Not only does he have great leadership skills, but his drive and commitment are already making a huge impact with the company.”

“The culture, technology, leadership and the NAF360 environment are the reasons I chose to join New American Funding,” added Frommert. “I’m looking forward to helping more individuals become homeowners and I’m excited to grow my career with such an amazing company.”