In order to grow its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, Homebridge recently announced Jimmy Yerman joined the company as a regional manager.

In this new role, Yerman will be responsible for the recruitment of associates along the Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia corridor, according to the company.

“The Mid-Atlantic is an untapped area for Homebridge, but one where we see tremendous opportunities for the level of quality Homebridge brings to the mortgage industry,” Homebridge Divisional Vice President Brian Poling said. “Jimmy’s experience on both the sales and operations side will not only help Homebridge to recruit top talent but also ensure that the associates who join us in the Mid-Atlantic region will thrive under a great mentor.”

Yerman has nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, previously holding roles at companies like Residential Mortgage Service and Mortgage Master.

“The Homebridge brand holds a very unique place in our industry as the company offers borrowers a level of customer service expected from a local business, combined with the capabilities found at a major national financial institution,” Yerman said. “The things that impress me the most about Homebridge is the teamwork between the different departments and the focus on providing the best experience for the customer. For mortgage professionals, regardless of if they’re a seasoned veteran or just starting their career, I really believe Homebridge is one of the best places to work in the housing industry.”

