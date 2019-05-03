OpenClose, a digital mortgage fintech provider, recently announced Tom Buenz joined the team as its new vice president of enterprise sales.

In his new role, Buenz will be responsible for increasing demand for OpenClose’s LOS, digital mortgage POS solution and ancillary software products, the company said in a press release.

OpenClose CRO Vince Furey said the company is pleased to welcome Buenz to the OpenClose sales team.

“His extensive knowledge of mortgage technology and in particular LOS and POS software makes him an excellent fit to present the unique value proposition behind our digital mortgage software solutions,” OpenClose CRO Vince Furey said.

Buenz is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience managing accounts and accelerating business development. Prior to joining the company, Buenz served as a strategic account executive at Ellie Mae.

Additionally, he served Finastra as its senior sales executive, a position where he helped expand his territory with LOS and POS technology.

