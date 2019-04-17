To succeed in today's purchase market, lenders need to create meaningful, authentic connections with consumers at every stage of their home-buying journey. HousingWire has designed its engage.marketing summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 13-14 to give mortgage marketers the insight they need to forge these all-important relationships. To that end, we’re very excited to announce our 2019 keynote speaker: award-winning entrepreneur and loyalty guru Brittany Hodak.

Hodak is co-founder of The Superfan Company, an author of more than 350 articles on business and marketing, and garnered a feeding frenzy on Shark Tank. Hodak specializes in marketing efforts that transform consumers into proactive brand advocates — becoming the most important ambassadors for your business.

With a focus on providing actionable insights gleaned from her experience as an entrepreneur and a marketer, Hodak is a perfect fit for our 2nd annual engage.marketing event and she will kick off the summit on June 13 with a keynote focused on customer engagement.

Hodak launched The Superfan Company in 2011, crossed the multi-million-dollar threshold in less than a year, and achieved several years of double-digit sales growth with a client list including Walmart, Amazon, Katy Perry, Disney, Luke Bryan, the Boston Red Sox, and hundreds more household names and brands.

As a speaker, she has addressed audiences at the United Nations, at conferences hosted by American Express, Forbes, WeWork, and Inc., and at dozens of corporate summits.

She is a regular contributor to Forbes, Adweek and Success, and she has published more than 350 articles for outlets including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Huffington Post. She’s been a guest expert on shows for CNN, Bloomberg, Fox News and has appeared on NBC’s Today and Nightly News, CBS This Morning, and Shark Tank.

Before launching The Superfan Company, Hodak was an account supervisor at activation agency Fathom Communications, where she executed award-winning programs for Johnson & Johnson, LG and A&E Television Networks. Before that, she was director of marketing for Sony Music’s RED division, crafting multi-channel partnerships with retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

Hodak holds an M.S. in Marketing from CUNY Baruch’s Zicklin School of Business and a B.A. from the University of Central Arkansas Schedler Honors College. She has been named to Advertising Age’s 40 Under 40 list, Inc.’s 35 Under 35 list, and Billboard’s 30 Under 30 list. She was a finalist in Entrepreneur’s prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year competition and named the Most Disruptive Marketing entrepreneur at the Empact Awards at the United Nations.