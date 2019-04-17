Going green pays, especially if you’re trying to sell your home, according to a recent Zillow analysis.

The study found that homes that feature solar energy systems sold for 4.1% more on average than their counterparts in 2018.

Additionally, Zillow’s research discovered that the demand for energy efficient homes is rising, as the report revealed more than 80% of homebuyers say energy efficient features are a must, even if that means paying slightly more for a home.

"Energy conservation isn't only good for the environment, it can also translate into big savings on electricity bills as well as help to reduce the strain on the electrical grid," Zillow Senior Economist Sarah Mikhitarian said.

These benefits are likely the motivation behind California’s recent energy initiative, which is set to transform the state's housing market.

In 2018, the California Energy Commission unanimously voted for the mandatory implementation of solar panels on virtually every newly built home in California.

And even if California is leading the charge on energy efficient homes, Zillow notes there are now enough solar electricity systems installed in the U.S. to power 12.3 million homes.