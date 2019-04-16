Adolfo Marzol, senior advisor to the Department of Housing and Urban and Development Secretary Ben Carson, has left the agency for a new gig in housing finance.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday that Marzol has already assumed the role of principal deputy director, reporting to the agency’s new director, Mark Calabria, who was sworn in Monday.

For the past two years, Marzol has served as senior advisor to Carson, helping guide Federal Housing Administration and Ginnie Mae programs.

He has 30 years of private sector experience and has held senior positions at Essent, Fannie Mae, Chase Mortgage and Equitable Mortgage, earning a distinct expertise in mortgage origination, securitization and servicing; financial management and reporting; and credit risk management.

“I am very pleased that Adolfo will be joining FHFA in such an important capacity,” said Calabria. “His depth and breadth of experience in both the private sector and government will help us maintain FHFA as a world-class regulator.”