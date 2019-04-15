ServiceLink announced it has brought on Tim Gillis to serve as the company’s new vice president of capital market sales.

Gillis joins the company with more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage services and origination space.

Before joining ServiceLink, Gillis held executive roles at BSI Financial Services, Aurora Loan Services, and GB Home Equity.

“We’re thrilled to have Tim on our team. His extensive contacts and knowledge within the Capital Markets and Single-Family Rental space add additional depth to our Default Sales team,” said Miriam Moore, ServiceLink’s division president, default services. “His expertise allows us to leverage our services to that marketplace.”