Churchill Mortgage has hired Tim Broadhurst as SVP of loan officer development.

Broadhurst, who is also a senior home loan specialist with the company, has more than 25 years of experience in loan officer training and development and is a well-known speaker and mortgage coach.

Broadhurst is credited with helping hundreds of loan officers enhance their production, client retention and borrower satisfaction.

“The mortgage industry is undergoing a significant change as technology impacts the way our employees do business and interact with our borrowers each and every day,” said Lawson Hardwick, VP of onboarding and expansion for Churchill Mortgage. “At Churchill Mortgage, we realize that the same strategies that drove success in the past may not necessarily work for the future, and Tim is already leading by example by adopting all of the sales and technological tools Churchill provides its Home Loan Specialists to enhance his production in Texas, California and Colorado.”