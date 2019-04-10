Title insurance giant Fidelity National Financial joined as a sponsor of HousingWire’s engage.marketing event to be held June 13-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Marketers from across the country will gather in one place to gain insights from the industry’s smartest minds, connect with peers and learn how to Play to Win in the current purchase market.

FNF RE TECH is consistently recognized as an industry leader — named as the highest ranked Fortune 500 company in the Title Insurance Industry. Holding the top spot in market share in each of the top five residential real estate states, FNF RE TECH provides valuable business practices for lenders and investors.

“We’re hyper-focused on building a community of marketers and origination leaders with the shared goal of supporting a more vibrant and successful mortgage and real estate market. I’m thrilled to have FNF RE TECH’s support in this mission,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “FNF RE TECH brings an incredible amount of knowledge to HW’s engage.marketing summit and will be adding value to our attendees by sharing insights on winning market share in today’s highly competitive lending environment.”

HousingWire’s second annual engage.marketing summit will focus on origination in a purchase market by digging deep in competitive differentiation strategies, marketing in a rising environment and building lasting relationships with Realtors and referral partners. Programming will cover strategies for retail, consumer direct and wholesale models.

“We are so proud to be partnered with HousingWire and to be able to share the best practices of the only open, portable, agnostic, experience CRM for Real Estate in the United States for realtors and lenders, that acts as the largest lead generation and lead conversion engine in America,” said Steve de Laveaga, senior vice president of national sales manager at FNF RE TECH. “Creating partnerships in a win-win environment is what allows us to have over $110 million annually paid by our realtor and lender network, with an ROI of 8X.”

Join us in Charlotte for this day-and-a-half event to learn how to Play to Win! Reserve your seat, learn more about sponsorship and check out the full agenda.