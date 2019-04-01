Veros Real Estate Solutions delivers powerful systems and solutions that control risk and increase profits throughout the mortgage lifecycle for lenders.

The company offers a several solutions including VeroPRECISION, an AVM suitability engine, which gives lenders the ability to run analysis that can determine if an AVM or traditional evaluation method is the best choice for a property. VeroSELECT is a valuation management platform with offerings from more than 20 providers. VeroDATAFI is a proprietary GSE-certified uniform closing dataset solution. VeroFORECAST provides quarterly projections of property value trends up to two years into the future. The company’s newest product, VeroPACE, is designed to simplify the multiple-AVM requirement for lenders specializing in PACE loans in California.