RiskSpan is a provider of innovative technology solutions and services to the residential mortgage, capital markets, banking and insurance industries.

In 2016, a division of RiskSpan named SmartLink Lab formed to bring business efficiencies to the lending and structured finance markets. SmartLink Lab develops innovative business solutions using blockchain technology, smart contracts, machine learning and automation tools. The Lab brings securitization business expertise, including a comprehensive understanding of the many parties involved, required disclosures and the complexities inherent in deal modeling. It was formed to bring business efficiencies to the lending and structured finance markets. In 2018, its platform revenue grew by 21%, while its annual recurring revenue was up by 30%.