Residential real estate giant Realogy has debuted as suite of AI tools for agents and brokers that it hopes will reshape the future of real estate.

At its RGX conference in Las Vegas this week, Realogy introduced a number of innovative tools that it’s planning to roll out this year, including some that leverage artificial intelligence to make the job easier.

Among them is Agent X, a voice-activated assistant that operates through Amazon’s Alexa that gives instant access to things like listings, calendars, news headlines, and personalized performance stats and daily digests.

Realogy has also partnered with AI technology company OJO Labs to create a virtual assistant that can provide 24-hour digital support to consumer inquiries to bring speed and accuracy to an agent’s first connection with a prospective client.

“The improvements on that initial communication saves agents and consumers time, creates a less-intimidating atmosphere for potential clients who aren't yet ready to act and nurtures these relationships in a personalized, non-intrusive way,” Realogy said. “Once consumers are ready to buy or sell a home, they're connected to a Realogy-affiliated agent who, thanks to OJO, will already have strong insights to the client's needs.”

Finally, Realogy unveiled the Social Ad Engine, a new social media advertising tool that collaborates with Facebook.

The engine is populated with an agent’s listings and can automatically generate and publish ads to both Facebook and Instagram in under three minutes, the company said.

“Social Ad Engine can be used to maximize exposure to listings, drive traffic to an agent's listing website and generate high-quality leads,” Realogy explained. “Additionally, the technology measures each campaign, making it easy for agents to easily share results with clients.”

Realogy President and CEO Ryan Schneider said the company’s scale enables it to make investments in technology that can elevate the real estate profession.

“At Realogy, our aim every day is to help agents be more productive and successful," said Schneider. "RGX has been an incredible showcase of how leveraging Realogy's unmatched scale, ability to invest and access to unparalleled data, we are uniquely positioned to develop new products, programs and data analytics to drive better results for affiliated brokers and agents.”