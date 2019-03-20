Mortgage applications inched forward slightly for the week ending on March 15, 2019, according to the newest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index moved forward 1.6% from the previous week.

MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said mortgage rates declined once again, as concerns about the slowing global economy and status of Brexit drove investors’ demand for U.S. Treasuries.

Sponsor Content

“Rates for most loan types were at their lowest levels in over a year, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate falling to 4.55% – it's lowest reading since last February,” Kan continued. “Although lower rates sparked a 3.5% increase in refinance applications, purchase activity was up only slightly last week and from a year ago.”

Furthermore, Kan noted entry-level housing supply remains weak and is likely hindering some would-be first-time buyers from finding a home.

All in all, this – along with faster growth in the higher-price tiers – is why the average loan application size has risen to a new high for three straight weeks, according to Kan.

The Refinance Index slightly grew 4% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index rose 1% from a week ago and is also 1% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index also increased 0.3% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: