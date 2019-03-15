Realtor, CEO and author Leigh Brown announced Friday she is running for Congress in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Brown, who is also a motivational speaker, announced via Facebook Live that she is entering the Republican primary race in the district’s upcoming special election.

In the video, Brown addresses housing affordability as an issue she seeks to address if elected.

“Affordability in housing is a massive issue, not just in North Carolina, but all over the country,” Brown stated in her campaign announcement video.

Brown owns RE/MAX Leigh Brown & Associates, based in Concord. She has worked as a fundraising liaison for the National Association of Realtors since November 2018. She also serves as the chair of RPAC Fundraising Trustees, the public advocacy group for NAR. She is also an advisory board member for the REALTORS Relief Foundation and serves on the board of directors for the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

Brown’s announcement on her website outlines her campaign plans, which include focusing on fiscally conservative policies and deregulation.

From her campaign announcement:

Primarily, Brown’s campaign is focused on implementing fiscally conservative leadership in Washington, while working with President Trump to create jobs, cut taxes and keep the economy on track by reducing regulatory overreach. Brown vows to always put North Carolina first and never back down from a fight. A conservative outsider, Brown aims to bring a new perspective and business savvy to politics and change the way things are done in Washington. Brown will support President Trump and brings a strong pro-gun and pro-life mindset to the table.

The primary election for the congressional seat will be held on May 14 and the general election for the seat will be on Sept. 10. The New York Times reported that if a primary run-off election is required (if one candidate doesn’t receive 30% or more of the vote) the general election would be pushed back to November.

North Carolina's 9th Congressional District is located in the southern area of the state and includes all or parts of Richmond, Anson, Bladen, Scotland, Robeson, Mecklenburg, Union and Cumberland counties.

Brown faces a relatively crowded primary field. The Associated Press reported that nine Republicans filed by Friday’s deadline to run for the Republican nomination in the district’s special election.

Back in February, the North Carolina Board of Elections unanimously voted to throw out the results from November’s contest following a tense investigation into ballot-tampering allegations and election fraud.