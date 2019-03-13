Gateway Mortgage Group has hired Jacquelyn Pardue as the director of purchasing and vendor management. As such, she will be responsible for overseeing vendor relationships for all business channels and service providers, the company stated.

Previously, Pardue was the COO at AgileOne Solutions, where she managed and maintained client relationships and oversaw all vendors. She also served as the assistant VP of vendor management at Rushmore Loan Management Services.

Gateway said Pardue has a proven track record of increasing revenue streams and building relationships with vendors.

“Jacquelyn is a leader in vendor management and the vendor relationship field and we are thrilled to have her join our team,” said Scott Gesell, chief administrative officer of Gateway. “She has a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead the purchasing and vendor management department at Gateway. She has a history not only to build relationships with our vendors but find cost savings across the company. We are eager to work with her and see the many benefits she brings to the company.”