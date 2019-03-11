Summit Valuation Solutions recently announced the appointment of Jayson Dammen as vice president of national accounts.

In this new position, Dammen will be responsible for maintaining and expanding client relationships nationwide, as well as identifying strategic opportunities that the company can offer clients.

"Jayson's rich expertise in the mortgage industry is a tremendous asset as he leads our national sales efforts and works with me to grow the brand," Summit Valuation Solutions President Ron Ahlensdorf said. "His strength as a leader will further set us apart from our competitors."

Prior to joining Summit, Dammen served as Valuation Partners' vice president of western sales, and held executive titles at Deutsche Bank and GMAC RFC.

"I am thrilled to join Ron and Summit, and proud to be a part of Summit's incredibly talented team of professionals," Dammen said. "The firm's commitment to innovation and client service make for an invigorating work environment. I look forward to helping facilitate the team's ongoing expansion."

