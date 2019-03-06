Fidelity National Financial helped clients complete a real estate closing in Texas, even though the parties were in separate parts of the Lone Star State.

Indeed, the property sellers were in Austin, while the escrow officer was just south of Houston. No matter, FNF closed the gap between the two digitally.

"As consumers' lives become increasingly mobile, we are evolving our service to include a broad range of digital tools that allow us to meet them wherever is most convenient." said Jason Nadeau, chief digital officer at Fidelity National Financial. "Remote online notarization is just one part of this wider toolset, and allows sellers and buyers to close on a real estate transaction when and where best suits their schedules.

Sponsor Content

The FNF affiliate assisted a digital real estate closing by using a remote, online notarization and digital-signature process.

This was the first such transaction for FNF in Texas, where state law allows escrow officers commissioned as online notary publics to perform fully digital closings using a combination of video technology and digital signatures, the company said in a statement.

Following the closing, FNF uploaded a video of the remote closing to its own cloud. becoming part of the official record tied to the transaction.