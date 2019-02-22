Who are the Rising Stars?

The Rising Stars represent the best young leaders in the mortgage industry – in lending, servicing, investing and real estate.

Know someone who would qualify for this? Nominate them here! Nominations for 2019 are open now but they will close TODAY!

Sponsor Content

So let’s talk about the basics. What are the qualifications?

Age: This is an award for young professionals. And while young is all relative, we have to put a cap on it. To qualify for this award, you must be 40 or under by June 1, 2019.

Accomplishments: They help run major corporations, and are the entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s great businesses. They work in any and every area of the housing economy: lenders, servicers, investors, and real estate. They come from diverse backgrounds but share one common trait: an outsized impact on the industry and their businesses.

Previous winners: YES, you can win again. BUT, show us something new. A new position, a new path. You’re a RISING Star, so we want to see how much you’ve risen from the last time you won the award.

Nominations: Know someone who you see as a Rising Star? Great! Nominate them! But self-nominations are also accepted. Sometimes you just gotta show yourself a little love!

We encourage a wide range of professionals to apply for consideration for this unique and powerful award, one of the only of its kind in the industry. Remember, the winners will be featured in the June issue of HousingWire Magazine.

Have any questions that go beyond this? Feel free to reach out! kramirez@housingwire.com.

Or connect with me on LinkedIn or Twitter.

But don’t take too long, nominations close tonight!