Wells Fargo’s online and mobile banking systems are offline and inaccessible to many of the bank’s customers and have been for much of the day so far.

Early Thursday morning, “Wells Fargo” began trending on social media as people complained that they could not get access to their Wells Fargo banking information, use their debit cards, or pay their mortgages.

Eventually, the bank put out a series of statements addressing the matter.

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates,” the bank posted on Twitter at 9:06 a.m. Eastern time.

Then, one hour later, the bank posted an update: “We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

And just before noon Eastern, the bank posted that it had identified the cause of the outage: a power shutdown at one of its facilities due to smoke being discovered during maintenance.

“We’re experiencing system issues due to a power shutdown at one of our facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance,” the bank said. “We’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to various reports, the outage is the second one Wells Fargo has experienced in the last month.

As of publication, Wells Fargo’s online and mobile banking platforms remained offline.