Covered Insurance Solutions, an insurance startup that connects consumers and mortgage lenders to insurance providers and a winner of the HousingWire Magazine HW Tech100 in 2018, is expanding its management team by bringing in a pair of industry stalwarts.

The company is hiring Robert Brennan to serve as chief revenue officer and Mickey Freeman to serve as chief operating officer.

Brennan has served on Covered’s advisory board since last year, advising the company on its channel partner strategy and product development efforts, but is now joining the company in a permanent role.

Brennan joins Covered from mortgage servicer Specialized Loan Servicing, which is a subsidiary of Australian tech company Computershare. At SLS, Brennan served as executive vice president of corporate strategy and business development.

In that role, Brennan led sales teams and worked to develop relationships with banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, independent mortgage banks, and asset managers.

At Covered, Brennan will focus on strategic partnerships, cross-channel distribution, market development, and commercial marketing.

Freeman joins Covered from Education Funding Partners, a digital marketing company that connects consumer brands with public schools, where he was president and co-founder.

Earlier in his career, Freeman served as president of Outward Bound Wilderness, chief operating officer of Outward Bound USA, and president of Schoolpop, a digital fundraising platform.

At Covered, Freeman will focus on operations, strategy, corporate development, and marketing across various channels.

With Brennan and Freeman in the fold, Covered Co-Founder and CEO Ross Diedrich said the company is planning to grow.

“As our business model grew from startup to scaleup, we sought executive sales and operations talent that has ‘been there, done that’,” Diedrich said. “Rob’s strategic partnership experience and ability to create win-win partnerships in the mortgage servicing and lending channels was immediately apparent. Mickey’s extensive multi-sector, enterprise-driven experience in rapid-growth environments is being applied to grow revenues and results without sacrificing quality and customer enthusiasm. We’re excited to see what 2019 will bring with our expanded leadership team.”