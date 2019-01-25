Fintech company FundingShield recently announced Eric Hjelm joined the company as its director of business development.

Prior to joining FundingShield, Hjelm served as the director of lender relations for First American Title Insurance Company. In this role, he was responsible for engaging with senior management at various financial institutions, and providing compliance, regulatory and risk management guidance in the mortgage lending space.

Hjelm also led a variety of efforts for First American Financial Corp. subsidiaries, including regional management responsibilities for First American in the New England region. Furthermore, he acted as a state manager for Vermont and New Hampshire, where he led the national cross selling effort within First American Title and delivered eAppraisal product growth for the firm.

“Eric brings decades long relationships and an understanding of how lenders, title companies and underwriters can leverage our products as well as new strategic opportunities that tie into the FundingShield product suite,” FundingShield President Adam Chaudhary said. “We are excited to have him join our growth.”

