Michigan-based appraisal management company Class Valuation has named John Dingeman chief appraiser. As such, Dingeman will be responsible for overseeing quality control, underwriting support and the Appraiser Resource Center.

Dingeman worked previously for Landmark Network, which was acquired by Class Valuation in December. He is also president of the National Association of Appraisers and served as president of the Coalition of Arizona Appraisers.

“John’s extensive background and vast knowledge of the appraisal industry is a huge asset to Class Valuation,” said Chief Innovation Officer, Scot Rose. “As our chief appraiser, Dingeman will provide tremendous insight and leadership as we continue to evolve and innovate how we engage, maintain quality, and select our providers. Furthermore, he will help our mission to lead thoughtful change as we modernize the appraisal and valuation process.”

Sponsor Content

“With more than fifteen years of industry experience, John brings tremendous knowledge, and we could not be more pleased to have him join the team,” Class Valuation President, John Fraas, said. “Class is focused on delivering the highest quality for its appraisers and clients, and we are eager to shape the valuation industry in 2019 and beyond.”