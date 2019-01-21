WFG National Title has hired Jessica Figueroa as senior national commercial underwriting counsel for its New York-based commercial division. As such, Figueroa will oversee the title company’s national commercial real estate transactions.

Previously, Figueroa was national commercial underwriter at Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company. She also held underwriting positions at TitleVest Agency and First American Title Insurance Company.

“With her extensive experience in the title industry, we believe Jessica will be a great addition to our team as we continue our national expansion,” said WFG CEO Steve Ozonian.

“We are very excited to have Jessica join our New York office,” said Len Franco, vice president and director of commercial services in WFG’s northeast division. “Her knowledge and experience will help us bring our customers the full benefits of WFG’s reach throughout the Northeast, helping lenders and borrowers achieve a more efficient and expedient title experience.”