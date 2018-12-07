HomeToGo, a vacation rental search site that began in Europe before expanding into the United States three years ago, is buying its U.S. competitor Tripping.com, the company announced this week.

HomeToGo features 15 million accommodation offers in more than 200 countries from over 300 partners, including: Booking.com, VRBO, HomeAway, and TripAdvisor.

And now, the company is acquiring Tripping.com. According to the company, it will continue to operate Tripping.com as a brand.

The company acquired its competitor using funds raised in a recent unspecified capital raise. HomeToGo did not provide specific details on how much money it raised or paid for Tripping.com, but the company did say that this latest capital raise pushes its total capital raised to more than $150 million.

The company’s current investors include Insight Venture Partners, Acton Capital Partners, DN Capital, and Global Founders Capital. The investor group recently expanded with investments from Lakestar and Princeville Global, and others.

“I’m particularly proud that HomeToGo acquired our strongest competitor Tripping.com just three years after entering the U.S. market,” HomeToGo CEO and Co-founder Patrick Andrae said. “After all, it’s not every day that a technology company from Europe takes over an established American company.”