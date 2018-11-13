Equator, a residential loan default software and marketing solutions provider, announced an agreement with Factom to integrate the Harmony blockchain-as-a-service platform into its Equator PRO solution.

Equator PRO is a software-as-a-service solution that seeks to increase efficiency and vendor oversight across the default servicing process. Factom’s Harmony platform utilizes blockchain technology to create an unchangeable record for various activities, data, events and decisions.

“Equator is committed to delivering technology that provides transparency and compliance throughout the default process,” said Patrick G. McClain, senior vice president of Equator and Hubzu Auction Services for parent company Altisource. “Incorporating Factom’s blockchain tools will support our customers’ compliance obligations. At Equator, we are regularly working to improve and advance our default servicing technology, and adding cutting-edge tools like Factom’s Harmony is another example of our continued leadership.”

Credit union PenFed announced it picked HW Tech100 winner LoanLogics’ regtech solution, LoanHD platform, to accelerate its loan quality reviews and loan file deliveries. LoanHD offers real-time, automated mortgage quality assurance and control that improves productivity compared to manual internal audits and third-party audit services.

"PenFed has always been committed to using technology to operate more efficiently, which makes LoanLogics the perfect partner to scale our mortgage business," Sizemore said. "We anticipate LoanHD will enable us to increase our loan throughput by automating processes and continue to deliver our loan document packages to meet investor and regulatory requirements," he said. "LoanHD also meets our standards for robust quality controls that enable us to lower operating costs."

Real estate recording technology company Simplifile added 30 new jurisdictions to its eRecording network. The locations are across nine states and are primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic portion of the country.

“With the addition of these new jurisdictions, Simplifile continues to expand its e-recording footprint throughout the U.S., enabling mortgage lenders, title and settlement professionals, and county recorders to electronically record and exchange documents with ease,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford.

Here are the newest jurisdictions for the company: