Arc Home, a mortgage banking platform, recently announced the appointments of Richard Bradfield, Massimo Monaco and Leith Kaplan to executive leadership positions.

Arc Home Director Thomas Durkin said the company is excited to welcome them to the team.

“Each is a talented leader with proven non-agency loan origination expertise, and they have worked together for many years,” Durkin said. “We are confident we have the right team in place to execute our strategy and are well positioned to achieve our growth objectives.”

Bradfield has been appointed to the position of CEO. Prior to joining Arc, Bradfield served as the chief financial officer for Home Point Financial Corporation, overseeing its financial analysis, treasury and accounting operations.

Notably, Bradfield previously served as the senior vice president and head of originations in the financial institutions group at PHH Corporation. While serving PHH, Bradfield was responsible for mortgage outsourcing and lending solutions.

Monaco has assumed the position of chief financial officer. Before joining Arc, Monaco served as the chief financial officer at American Financial Resources. Notably, Monaco also worked at PHH, serving as vice president, senior financial officer and vice president of corporate planning and strategy.

Kaplan will now serve Arc as its general counsel. Before joining the company, Kaplan held several leadership roles at PHH, including senior vice president, chief risk and compliance officer more.

