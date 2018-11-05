New York-based real estate tech startup Spruce is an outlier in the housing industry.

The self-proclaimed first digital-native title company utilizes technology to deliver consumers a fully digital homebuying experience. And when the company secured $15.6 million in venture capital to expand its national footprint and platform, it was apparent big plans were in the works.

Now the company just announced some of those plans, including the appointment of a mortgage industry veteran to lead its title and closing operations in a new market.

On Monday, the company announced it hired Lisa Robertson as its executive vice president of real estate operations and that she will lead the company's new Dallas-based operations center.

“Lisa’s proven track record of success and experience is key for us as we look to enable not only mortgage lenders in their origination processes, but real estate companies as well,” the company said in a statement.

Robertson has more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage, title, and real estate services industries. Prior to working with Spruce, Robertson was the group senior vice president at Stewart Lender Services, also leading its relocation services division. Robertson also served as First American’s VP of national operations and spent 16 years at Citi Mortgage, leading operations for mortgage originations, small business lending and home equity.

“We are delighted to have Lisa on board as we look to scale our operations outside of our New York headquarters to enable us to serve more clients. She is uniquely qualified to address the needs of our mortgage lender and real estate clients, and her passion for providing a great service to all of our customers will serve to strengthen our strong customer-focused culture,” the company said.

Robertson said she is incredibly excited to help make the future of title and settlement a modern and more favorable experience.

“The status quo has continued to overshadow innovation in this industry. I’ve been so impressed with Spruce, their commitment to transparency and re-imagining the customer experience. It’s at the core of everything they do,” Robertson concluded.

Currently, Robertson is searching for candidates to fill various sales and operations positions for its new Texas office.

