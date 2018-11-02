During the last year, rental prices have been reaching all-time highs, but will they slow down? A new rent price report from apartment search site Abodo says that rental rates nationwide are stabilizing.

The monthly report, released Thursday, showed that median prices for one-bedroom units throughout the U.S. fell a “statistically insignificant” .08% from October to November this year. The median price for two-bedrooms fell .24%, according to the report.

Sponsor Content

(Image courtesy of Abodo; click to enlarge)

The city that saw the highest increase in prices for one-bedroom units is Boulder, Colorado, which saw a 7.9% increase in prices, from $1,641 to $1,771. The city with the largest decrease? Columbus, Ohio, with a 7.5% drop in rent prices.

As far as two-bedroom units go, the rent market of Scottsdale, Arizona, led with a 6.2% increase; city's a median rent was $2,676. The market that saw the largest decline? Cleveland, with a 11.8% loss for November, saw rent drop to $751 from $851, according to the report.

Abodo added that it sees this deflating trend for rents increasing through December and the end of the year.

From the report: