Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work have announced the winners of its 75 Best Workplaces for Women list, ranking the nation’s best workplace environments for large companies, and several industry leaders in the housing space made the list.

The companies selected were determined by anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.5 million U.S. employees. Notably, the majority of the ranking is based on the 60-question Trust Index survey, measuring how fair female workers feel their experiences are compared to the reports of their male coworkers.

PrimeLending made the list, and CEO and Chairman Todd Salmans said the acknowledgement lets the company know they are on the right track.

“We're thrilled to be receiving this recognition again, especially since the results are based on employee feedback,” Salmans said. “We’re committed to providing an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and valued, and we continually look for ways we can empower each employee to achieve her or his fullest potential.”

Here are some of the companies in the housing space that made the cut:

Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal came in at No. 1. According to the list, 68% of its workforce comprises women. Of these women, 64% are in non-executive management positions and 46% are in executive or management positions.

Notably, the company recently appointed Mary McDuffie as its president and CEO. McDuffie, a company veteran, has been with Navy Federal since 1999, serving in a variety of executive roles.

PrimeLending

PrimeLending – No. 13 – has a workforce that is 63% female. Of these women, 64% are in non-executive management positions and 33% are in executive or management positions.

Zillow Group

No. 20, Zillow Group has a workforce that is 42% femane. Of these women, 39% are in non-executive management positions and 67% are in executive or management positions.

Last month, Zillow’s COO Amy Bohutinsky stepped down, but has now joined the company’s board of directors. Bohutinsky is one of Zillow’s earliest team members and helped propel the company to success even before its launch in 2005.

Veterans United Home Loans

No. 23, Veterans United Home Loans has a workforce that is 51% female. Of these women, 45% are in non-executive management positions and 9% are in executive or management positions.

Earlier this year, Fortune was listed as one of the top places to work for in the country.

New American Funding

No. 30, New American Funding has a workforce that is 59% female, and 38% of these women are in executive or management positions.

New American’s President and Co-Founder Patty Arvielo was named a 2018 HousingWire Woman of Influence.

Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.

No. 32, Cornerstone Home Lending has a workforce that is 70% female. Of these women, 53% are in non-executive management positions and 43% are in executive or management positions.

This year, Cornerstone’s President of National Operations Julie Piepho was recognized as a HousingWire Woman of Influence.

Quicken Loans

No. 53, Quicken Loans has a workforce that is 48% female. Of these women, 43% are in non-executive management positions and 33% are in executive or management positions.

First American Financial Corporation

No. 57, First American has a workforce that is 68% female. Of these women, 58% are in non-executive management positions and 28% are in executive or management positions.

Nationwide

At Nationwide – No. 61 – 45% of the women it employs are in non-executive management positions and 34% are in executive or management positions.

Check out a full list of 2018’s Best Work Places for Women here.