Zillow announced that its chief operating officer, Amy Bohutinsky, will be stepping down from her role at the end of the year and has been selected to join the company’s board of directors.

Bohutinsky is one of Zillow’s earliest team members and helped propel the company to success even before its launch in 2005.

Bohutinsky, a 2014 HousingWire Woman of Influence, has held multiple positions since Zillow's launch, including serving as its chief marketing officer, a role in which she was responsible for brand strategy and growing marketing and consumer care for the group's flagship Zillow brand.

Sponsor Content

“Amy has tirelessly helped lead Zillow Group through every major milestone – from launch to becoming a public company, and through our many acquisitions and the growth of our brands," Zillow Group Executive Chairman Rich Barton said.

As COO, Bohutinsky oversaw Zillow’s human resources, recruiting and learning and development departments and much more.

Zillow explained that Bohutinsky will continue to serve as COO through the end of the year and in 2019 will transition to her position on the company's board of directors.

"She is incredibly talented with a long track record of helping steer the company toward growth and success,” Barton continued. “I'm very excited to have her contribute to the board of directors for years to come."

Bohutinsky's move isn't the only one announced for the real estate company. Zillow is also welcoming Aimee Johnson to its team as its new chief marketing officer and appointing Jennifer Rock to the role of chief accounting officer.

In November, Johnson will be joining Zillow from retail coffee giant Starbucks, where she spent 14 years in a variety of leadership roles, most recently serving as senior vice president of digital customer experience.

"Aimee Johnson's deep and varied years of leadership at Starbucks and strong consumer packaged goods marketing foundation will be an immense asset to Zillow Group as we scale and diversify our business into new areas like Zillow Offers and lending,” Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said. “I'm excited to work with her to grow Zillow Group to new heights."

Rock became Zillow's interim chief financial officer in May following Kathleen Philips' retirement. During the last six months, Rock has led the company’s financial operations as interim CFO and prior to that, she oversaw Zillow's financial reporting, technical accounting and compliance department for seven years. Currently there is still a search underway for a permanent CFO, according to the company.