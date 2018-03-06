Late last year, Grand Homes, a homebuilder that operates in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, launched a mortgage business with help from PrimeLending.

The company, Grand Home Loans, operates a joint venture of PrimeLending and Grand Homes.

And now, the company has identified the person that it wants to lead its mortgage push.

Grand Home Loans announced recently that it named Chris Goodwin to the role of managing director. In this role, Goodwin will lead Grand Home Loans.

Goodwin brings more than 20 years of experience to Grand Home Loans.

According to Goodwin’s NMLS profile, he comes to Grand Home Loans from Eagle Home Mortgage, where he served as a division manager for nearly six years.

At other points in his career, Goodwin worked for Universal American Mortgage, Nationstar Mortgage, First Continental Mortgage, Wells Fargo, and Countrywide.

“Chris’s track record, mortgage acumen, and professionalism are second to none, and I’m confident he and his team will provide customers with an extraordinary home buying experience,” Mike Matthews, senior vice president, joint venture sales and support at PrimeLending, said in a release. “Bringing someone of Chris’s caliber on as Managing Director was truly a grand accomplishment.”

Goodwin added: “I feel honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exciting new venture. I see the limitless potential of Grand Home Loans and our ability to help customers find a home they can love, live, and grow in.”