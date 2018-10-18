Navy Federal Credit Union is about to have a new leader.

The world’s largest credit union announced Thursday that it is promoting Mary McDuffie to serve as its new president and CEO. Previously, McDuffie served as the credit union’s chief operating officer.

McDuffie has been with Navy Federal since 1999, serving in a variety of executive roles. Previously, McDuffie served as Navy Federal’s executive vice president of delivery channels and communications.

In this role, McDuffie led the expansion of the credit union’s marketing efforts and launched Navy Federal’s mobile banking initiative.

Earlier in her career, McDuffie served as senior vice president of marketing for Star Systems and as a senior manager at J. Walter Thompson, a multinational communications company.

McDuffie will officially take over as president and CEO in January 2019, following the retirement of Cutler Dawson, who is leaving the organization after 14 years.

“Mary McDuffie is a talented and proven leader,” Navy Federal Board of Directors Chairman John Lockard said. “Mary understands our mission of member service. There is no other person more qualified for this role and no other could be as dedicated in our mission to serve our members.”