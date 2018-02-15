Each year, Fortune Magazine ranks the top 100 best places to work, and these are the companies that made the list from the housing finance industry.

The magazine analyzes factors such as health coverage, telecommuting, job sharing, onsite childcare, compressed work-weeks, paid sabbaticals, onsite fitness centers and others to determine its rankings.

The top place to work within the mortgage industry may come as no surprise, as it recently came out claiming to be the top mortgage lender in the U.S. And here’s another hint: Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data from 2016 shows this company came in second in total originations.

While some companies are new to the list, others are celebrating years or even decades as one of America’s best rated places to work.

Here are the top housing and mortgage finance companies to work at in 2018:

#89. Goldman Sachs

Goldman is one of the veterans of the list, celebrating its 21st year of being named one of the best places to work in the U.S. However, its rank is falling, and it could soon drop off the list if it’s not careful. Last year, the company ranked No. 62 on the list.

#73. TDIndustries

This construction company is also celebrating its 21st year on Fortune’s list of the best places to work in the U.S. However, it, too, saw a decrease in its ranking as it fell from No. 44 last year.

“We are continually humbled to be a part of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and strive to pursue the same honor next year,” TDIndustries CEO Harold MacDowell said. “Our Partners’ inclusion on this list for a 21st year is a result of our dedication to Servant Leadership.”

#63. First American Financial Corp.

A newbie compared to other companies, First American appeared on the list for its third year. It continues to increase its ranking each year, this time moving up from No. 42 in 2017.

“Earning national recognition three years in a row as one of the best companies to work for, more than anything else, reflects the integrity, commitment and teamwork of our people,” First American CEO Dennis Gilmore said. “Our commitment to putting people first starts with our employees and extends from there to our customers, our shareholders and the communities in which we work.”

#42. Navy Federal Credit Union

The credit union made the list for its eighth year, and even improved its ranking slightly from last year, when it made the list at No. 47.

“We work continually to make sure that Navy Federal is an outstanding place to build a career,” said Cutler Dawson, Navy Federal president and CEO. “Our mission is about excellent service to our members and that mission starts with our employees. I believe that our success is all about putting employees first.”

#36. David Weekley Homes

For its 12th year, this builder earned a spot on Fortune’s list of top companies to work for. However, its rank continues to slip as it moved down from its ranking of No. 24 last year.

“We are honored to once again earn this recognition from FORTUNE magazine and 100 Best Companies to Work For for the 12th time in our company’s history,” David Weekley Homes chairman David Weekley said. “Our award-winning culture is committed to bringing families together and connecting with our customers in an emotional, authentic and relevant way – it’s what makes this recognition possible.”

#32. Veterans United Home Loans

Also one of the newer companies to the list, Veterans United celebrated its third year to make the list. But while it improved its ranking in 2017, this year it slipped slightly from its ranking of No. 27 last year.

#24. Camden Property Trust

Camden surpassed its decade mark as it made the list of best places to work for its 11th year. Its ranking remained relatively steady, falling only two spots from last year’s ranking of No. 22.

“We are honored to be recognized for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the best workplaces in America,” Camden Property Trust President Keith Oden said. “Our inclusion on this list is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our nearly 1,600 Camden associates.”

#17. Capital One

Capital One marked its 12th year as one of the best places to work in the U.S. in 2018. Its ranking remained steady from last year, but is a significant improvement from 2016, when the company ranked No. 88.

#14. Quicken Loans

Did you guess it? That’s right, Quicken is the No. 1 company in the housing industry to work for in 2018, and ranked No. 14 in the list overall. The company made the list for the 15th year, but its ranking decreased from last year’s ranking of No. 10.

“Our team members are encouraged and expected to challenge the status quo every day,” Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said. “Eliminating bureaucracy and empowering our team members in a collaborative atmosphere makes us stronger, faster and more inventive as a company.”