Lending

Here are the top 10 lenders dominating the mortgage market

HMDA data shows top lenders in 2016

October 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS HMDA Home Mortgage Disclosure Act Mortgage originators Top lenders
mortgage application

The latest Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data was released by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, and shows which lenders are dominating the mortgage origination market.

The data, which is compiled of information submitted by mortgage lenders for 2016, shows which lenders dominated the market.

The total number of originated loans of all types and purposes increased by almost 1 million between 2015 and 2016, or 13%. Refinance originations increased by 16%, and home purchase lending increased by nearly 11%.

The HMDA data below on top U.S. lenders, which was prepared by iEmergent, shows that Wells Fargo still made the list of the top 10, despite its difficult year.

Here is a list of the top 10 lenders that dominated mortgage originations in 2016, and the total number of mortgages each originated:

10. United Shore Financial Services – 82,231

Share of total loans: 1.1%

Rank in total dollar volume: 10

Total origination volume: $22.9 billion

9. Flagstar Bank – 99,341

Share of total loans: 1.3%

Rank in total dollar volume: 9

Total origination volume: $26.5 billion

8. Caliber Home Loans – 105,371

Share of total loans: 1.4%

Rank in total dollar volume: 8

Total origination volume: $27.6 billion

7. U.S. Bank – 108,171

Share of total loans: 1.4%

Rank in total dollar volume: 7

Total origination volume: $28.6 billion

6. loanDepot – 132,440

Share of total loans: 1.7%

Rank in total dollar volume: 5

Total origination volume: $35.7 billion

5. Freedom Mortgage Corp. – 152,017

Share of total loans: 2%

Rank in total dollar volume: 6

Total origination volume: $31.8 billion

4. Bank of America – 152,811

Share of total loans: 2%

Rank in total dollar volume: 4

Total origination volume: $58.1 billion

3. JPMorgan Chase Bank – 173,702

Share of total loans: 2.3%

Rank in total dollar volume: 3

Total origination volume: $74 billion

2. Wells Fargo Bank – 393,568

Share of total loans: 5.2%

Rank in total dollar volume: 1

Total origination volume: $126 billion

1. Quicken Loans – 436,289

Share of total loans: 5.7%

Rank in total dollar volume: 2

Total origination volume: $90.6 billion

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Here are the top 10 states with the highest mortgages rates

Here’s the real reason why homebuyers just don't fully understand mortgages

Here’s why appraisers are reluctant to work with the VA

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fed minutes reveal low inflation numbers could be long-term, but rate hike still likely

Rental market finally starts cooling down

[Charts] Latest HMDA data reveals hottest home buying regions

Quicken Loans: Home prices increase, but still not at homeowner expectations

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?