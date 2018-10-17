Anna Maria Farias shares a special bond with Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Farias, who serves as HUD's Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, also grew up in public housing. She, like Carson, fought hard to achieve a greatness unparalleled. Farias was the child of a single parent who struggled to make ends meet, and she witnessed first-hand the discrimination and harassment her mother faced daily.

Today, she’s doing something about it. Farias is one of a handful of shielded HUD staffers. That means, if your lending policies are out of whack on a federal level, Farias may just show up and throw the cuffs on you.

On the newest episode of our exclusive podcast series, 6 Questions for 6 HUD Executives, Farias sits down with Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney to discuss her colorful upbringing, her current enforcement actions and the real reason HUD went after Facebook.

