HousingWire is pleased to present an exclusive podcast series highlighting the personal and professional lives of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's top brass.

Episode 1 of this limited, six-part series begins with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney interviewing Secretary Ben Carson about what led him to take on his role at HUD, his views on the state of housing and how to fix the issues contributing to the nation's shortage of affordable housing and longterm poverty.

How has being a neurosurgeon impacted the way Carson operates at HUD? What role does faith play in his job? How can HUD help fight toxic NIMBYism and the lack of affordable housing? Answers to all this and more on Episode 1 of 6 Questions with 6 HUD Executives. Listen and enjoy!

Keep your eyes (and ears) out for episode two with Deputy Secretary Pam Patenaude, launching next week.