It's safe to say Tavant Technologies is having a busy year. In 2018, the company partnered with both ComplianceEase and Ditech, bringing data-driven solutions to mortgage customers nationwide.

Furthermore, the company's latest partnership indicates it doesn't have plans to slow down anytime soon.

The digital products and solutions company recently announced it has integrated its VELOX platform, with Homestar Financial Corporation to transform its digital mortgage experience.

Sponsor Content

VELOX is designed to transform the front-end consumer experience into an efficient digital data flow. The platform will provide borrowers a streamlined and secure digital portal, permitting users to complete loan applications and upload documents needed to secure a mortgage, according to the company.

HOMESTAR Chief Digital Officer Walt Carter said the partnership will help the company provide a higher level of service to customers.

“The platform will offer all involved parties time-saving abilities to bring data quickly and seamlessly from third-party sources, extract data from documents, and reduce input errors,” Carter continued. “In short, the new digital platform is designed and built to make the human to human transaction better than ever.”

Carter claims the advanced capabilities in the Tavant platform will also shorten loan processing time and provide loan status updates like never before.

By implementing the VELOX platform, HOMESTAR aims to enhance borrower functionalities through FinXperience, optimize lead acquisition and engagement through FinLeads and improve collaboration between realtors, loan officers and consumers with FinConnect.

“Tavant is excited to partner with HOMESTAR to deliver an exceptional mortgage experience with greater agility, security, and flexibility,” Tavant CRO Hassan Rashid said. “This strategic partnership will bring to life a consolidated system that is powered by VELOX and customized to HOMESTAR’s needs.”

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.