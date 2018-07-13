Organizations across the real estate industry are joining forces to pour gasoline on the talent pipeline.
Citing a dearth of exposure and a plethora of jobs to fill, 29 real estate industry organizations have teamed up to create a website and start recruiting initiatives aimed at increasing the number of people who know about and are interested in a career in the real estate industry.
"Nobody grows up saying they want to be a corporate real estate executive," Angela Cain, CEO of CoreNet Global, the professional association serving 11,000 members in 50 countries with strategic responsibility for the real estate portfolios of companies such as Google, American Express, GM, Microsoft, Shell, BASF and AIG, said in a statement.
"This new website is the perfect starting point for raising awareness about a dynamic career most job seekers don't even know exists. CoreNet Global is proud be part of the coalition of real estate-related associations focused on building a pipeline of talent," she added.
On the website, interested individuals can learn about some real estate industry trends and basics as well as explore possible career pathways in the real estate industry through an interactive quiz.
The website is only the first thrust of the coalition’s exposure initiative, and there will be more efforts to come geared toward drawing new talent into the industry.
You can find a full list of the organizations involved below:
American Institute of Architects
American Resort Development Association
American Society of Interior Designers
American Society of Landscape Architects
The Appraisal Institute
Associated Builders & Contractors, Inc.
Associated General Contractors
Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate
BOMI International: Independent Institute for Property and Facility Management Education
Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International
CCIM Institute
Construction Management Association of America
Construction Specifications Institute
CoreNet Global
Counselors of Real Estate
CREW Network
Institute of Real Estate Management
International Council of Shopping Centers
International Facility Management Association
International Interior Design Association
Mortgage Bankers Association
NAIOP: Commercial Real Estate Development Association
National Apartment Association
National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts
National Multifamily Housing Council
The Real Estate Roundtable
REALTORS Land Institute
Society of Industrial and Office Realtors
Urban Land Institute Worldwide