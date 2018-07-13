Organizations across the real estate industry are joining forces to pour gasoline on the talent pipeline.

Citing a dearth of exposure and a plethora of jobs to fill, 29 real estate industry organizations have teamed up to create a website and start recruiting initiatives aimed at increasing the number of people who know about and are interested in a career in the real estate industry.

"Nobody grows up saying they want to be a corporate real estate executive," Angela Cain, CEO of CoreNet Global, the professional association serving 11,000 members in 50 countries with strategic responsibility for the real estate portfolios of companies such as Google, American Express, GM, Microsoft, Shell, BASF and AIG, said in a statement.

"This new website is the perfect starting point for raising awareness about a dynamic career most job seekers don't even know exists. CoreNet Global is proud be part of the coalition of real estate-related associations focused on building a pipeline of talent," she added.

On the website, interested individuals can learn about some real estate industry trends and basics as well as explore possible career pathways in the real estate industry through an interactive quiz.

The website is only the first thrust of the coalition’s exposure initiative, and there will be more efforts to come geared toward drawing new talent into the industry.

You can find a full list of the organizations involved below:

American Institute of Architects

American Resort Development Association

American Society of Interior Designers

American Society of Landscape Architects

The Appraisal Institute

Associated Builders & Contractors, Inc.

Associated General Contractors

Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate

BOMI International: Independent Institute for Property and Facility Management Education

Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International

CCIM Institute

Construction Management Association of America

Construction Specifications Institute

CoreNet Global

Counselors of Real Estate

CREW Network

Institute of Real Estate Management

International Council of Shopping Centers

International Facility Management Association

International Interior Design Association

Mortgage Bankers Association

NAIOP: Commercial Real Estate Development Association

National Apartment Association

National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts

National Multifamily Housing Council

The Real Estate Roundtable

REALTORS Land Institute

Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

Urban Land Institute Worldwide