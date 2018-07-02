From HW Magazine
Don't eat CROA
Managing the risks of advising borrowers on how to improve credit scores
Regulatory compliance in mortgage banking has always been a challenge for lenders and servicers. Yet, today’s volatile environment may prove to be the most demanding in modern times especially when examining activities touching a consumer. And, like walking a tight rope in a hurricane, how does a company balance prudent and proactive regulatory compliance with the need for creative marketing and consumer outreach in originating residential mortgages?