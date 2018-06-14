Realtor.com is terminating its content partnership with Apartment List, ending the relationship between the two companies after only six months.

Back in December, Realtor.com and Apartment List inked an agreement that saw Apartment List become Realtor.com's exclusive provider of apartment community listings.

Those listings began appearing on Realtor.com in January, but now, those listings will soon disappear.

Sponsor Content

Instead, Realtor.com is partnering with Apartments.com to provide its apartment community listings rather than Apartment List.

The websites parent companies, CoStar and Move, shook hands and announced this week that they will sally forth together with shared content on their subsidiary websites.

Apartments listed and advertised on Apartments.com will automatically appear on Realtor.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentFinder.com, WestsideRentals.com, Apartamentos.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com and Doorsteps.com.

Interestingly enough, this won't be the first time that Apartments.com powers the apartment listings on Realtor.com. Apartments.com was previously Realtor.com's content provider up until six months ago, but that relationship ended when Realtor.com signed the agreement with Apartment List back in December.

So now, after only six months apart, Apartments.com and Realtor.com are back together again.

Reunited and it feels so good, apparently.

In a release, Aparments.com said that it is excited for the ad dollar potential incumbent in this partnership as advertisers will be receiving a significant boost in audience reached.

"We believe that with this important new partnership, Apartments.com advertisers will see more leads, leases and better value for their advertising dollars," CoStar Group CEO Andrew Florance said in a statement. "This is great for all of the participants in the marketplace as it increases the likelihood of creating successful connections. Everybody wins."

As stated above, this new partnership terminates Realtor.com’s old partnership with Apartment List. All of Apartment List’s listings will be removed from Realtor.com by the first of September this year.

"At Realtor.com we always work to ensure that we have the widest selection of listings in any category,” Move CEO Ryan O’Hara said in a statement. "The entire community benefits from this partnership providing users access to an unsurpassed selection of apartment listings with the high-quality content from Apartments.com."