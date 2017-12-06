Last month, Facebook announced that it was launching a massive push into real estate, bringing apartment rental listings to its Marketplace.

The listings are powered by Apartment List and Zumper.

But as it turns out, powering Facebook’s real estate listing movement isn’t the only big deal that Apartment List inked lately.

The company will also be the exclusive provider of apartment community listings for realtor.com, the real estate listings site announced Thursday morning.

According to the announcement, Apartment List will also power the apartment community listings for Doorsteps.com.

Both realtor.com and Doorsteps.com are owned by Move, which is owned by News Corp. Move operates realtor.com for the National Association of Realtors.

Under the agreement, Apartment List will bring its more than 3.5 million rental unit listings to realtor.com and Doorsteps.com.

Apartment List currently hosts five million visits each month in over 40 cities nationwide, while realtor.com and Doorsteps.com bring in more than 5 million unique visitors each month in search of rental opportunities, resulting in 120 million monthly page views.

Apartment List also expects its market share to grow considerably in the near future. According to the company, Apartment List increased the number of units on its platform by 50% in 2017 and expects its share of U.S. leases to grow by 285% in 2018.

The companies expect the relationship to be beneficial for all involved.

“At realtor.com, our mission is to make the home journey simple, efficient and enjoyable. As we evaluated potential rental partners, Apartment List stood out among a crowded field of competitors,” Ryan O’Hara, chief executive officer of Move, said.

“Apartment List is changing how people search for apartments by offering a highly customized experience that is built on renters' personal priorities,” O’Hara continued. “It’s this type of innovation that aligns with our philosophy and makes Apartment List the right rentals partner for the experience we are striving to deliver across our platforms.”

Currently, the apartment community listings on realtor.com are furnished by Apartments.com. Under the terms of this deal, Apartment List rental inventory will begin appearing on realtor.com and Doorsteps.com in January 2018.

“We are thrilled to be selected as realtor.com's exclusive partner for apartment community listings, bringing more than 3.5 million rental units to their substantial audience,” said John Kobs, chief executive officer and co-founder of Apartment List. “Through this partnership, we’re bringing together two leading digital marketplaces to simplify the rental process for millions of families in the U.S. in search of their next home.”