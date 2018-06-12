OpenClose, a multichannel loan origination system and mortgage fintech provider, hired Joseph Wade to its development team as a senior software LOS and mortgage software developer.

“OpenClose is constantly advancing and adding new functionality to our suite of mortgage software solutions, and Joseph’s extensive experience in the LOS space coupled with his rich development background will quickly add value,” OpenClose CEO and CTO Jason Regalbuto said in a statement.

Prior to joining OpenClose, Wade was with Finastra where he worked with its new products lending team and managed the MortgagebotLOS development team.

Sponsor Content

Wade was instrumental in the successful rewrite of a point-of-sale system, migration to a multi-tenant architecture, transition to a single-database structure, implementation of a complex business rule logic and has a track record of improving overall platform performance. His development skills helped win a Best Innovation award for the development team in 2017, according to a press release.

“We are excited about what Joseph brings to the table and how he can assist with our long-term software development strategy,” Regalbuto said.

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.