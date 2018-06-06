Welcome to Canada, eh! Zillow announced it will be partnering with Century 21 Canada to receive direct listing feed for Canadian listings.

“This agreement mirrors the partnership CENTURY 21 in the United States has with Zillow," Century 21 Canada Chief Technology Officer Jack Miller said in a statement.

"We have a long history of leading the way when it comes to technology and real estate marketing. We are pleased to be the first company in Canada to secure a partnership with Zillow Group—one that will no doubt benefit our sellers and our entire network," he added.

According to its release, Zillow expects to start featuring Canadian listings later this year.

"We are thrilled to partner with Century 21 Canada and help drive more exposure to their listings," Zillow Group Chief Industry Development Officer Errol Samuelson said in a statement.

"We also know U.S. buyers are interested in purchasing Canadian real estate, so we're excited to offer the millions of buyers already coming to Zillow for their home search an easy way to see homes for sale in Canada and connect with an agent to help navigate the sale," Samuelson added.