Chrissa Pagitsas currently serves as secretary treasurer on the U.S. Green Building Council and is a former advisory council member for the Urban Land Institute, Center for Sustainability. Under Pagitsas’ guidance, Fannie Mae has demonstrated innovation in multifamily green financing by offering the first major issuance of Green Mortgage Backed Security and the first issuance of a Green Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduit (REMIC).

The company was named the largest global green bond issuer in the U.S. by Climate Bond Initiative in 2017. To initiate transformative change, Pagitsas created a team of green financing subject matter experts within Fannie Mae’s multifamily business. Pagitsas also partnered with the multifamily capital markets team, Fannie Mae’s independent trading desk, to create the structure of the resulting green MBS and explore the socially responsible investment needs of the Fannie Mae multifamily MBS investor community.

WHAT IS ONE THING YOU WOULD TELL A YOUNGER VERSION OF YOURSELF?

Have a big vision but also recognize that it will take a while to achieve it. Change in people, systems and markets doesn’t happen overnight. So stay focused on the big vision and over time remove the barriers to the change.