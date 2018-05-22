LoanScorecard, a decision management solution provider, announced Tuesday that Raj Parekh joined the company as its digital mortgage strategist.

In his new position, Parekh will be reporting to the executive director of LoanScorecard, Ben Wu, and will lead the development and delivery of digital mortgage solutions.

The company hopes this will increase efficiency for investors, portfolio lenders and brokers, and overall improve the customer experience for borrowers.

Sponsor Content

LoanScorecard said it recognizes technology is a popular tool for customers navigating the housing market and hopes to tap into the technological needs of Millennials navigating the housing market.

“More and more Millennials entering the housing market are turning to the Internet for the mortgage information they need, when they need it,” Wu said. “So, to compete in today’s market, lenders must be able to offer their borrowers a digital mortgage experience.”

Wu believes that Parekh is the right man for the job and thinks he will effectively perform in highly competitive market that must deliver consumer needs.

“That’s why LoanScorecard is investing not only in innovative solutions that automate the mortgage process, but also in proven leaders, like Raj, who will work diligently with clients to ensure they have the right technology in place to take advantage of this growing market,” Wu said.

In addition to his responsibilities, Parekh will manage customer implementation of Zip, the company’s mobile-friendly, LOS-agnostic point-of-sale solution for banks, credit unions and loan officers, the company explained.

Prior to his position with LoanScorecard, Parkeh served as vice president of business development at Insellerate, where he led efforts to increase awareness of its consumer acquisition management platform. He also previously held executive positions at LeadPoint and ActiveProspect, and was also the founder of LeadROI, now known as Matomy Media Group Ltd.