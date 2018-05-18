Mortgage quality control and origination management solutions provider TRK Connection announced this week that Jeremy Burcham joined the company as executive vice president of sales.

Burcham, who has more than a decade of experience in mortgage quality control, compliance, credit policy, due diligence and technology, will refine TRK’s sales and marketing strategy for its suite of solutions, including its flagship mortgage QC audit platform Insight Risk & Defect Management. Additionally, he will be responsible for conducting market research/analysis and the development and testing of new products, in addition to expanding TRK’s client base, the company explained.

“TRK is at the forefront of innovation in mortgage QC software, and I can think of no better person to help pilot the next stage of TRK’s growth than Jeremy Burcham,” said Teri Sundh, CEO of TRK Connection. “With Jeremy on board, 2018 should prove to be a banner year for both TRK and Insight, and I look forward to seeing the results we know he can deliver.”

Before joining TRK, Burcham previously served as chief strategy officer and, most recently, president of The Compliance Group, where he oversaw the firm’s recent growth. Additionally, Burcham has held executive-level positions at ACES Risk Management Corp., Interthinx and American Home Mortgage.

“As a former client, I can say without a doubt that Insight RDM is the premier QC audit platform in the mortgage industry today. There’s nothing out there that even comes close,” Burcham said. “With margins compressing across the board, now is the time for lenders to invest in technology that will help them improve loan quality while reducing their expenses, and I look forward to helping lenders make the switch to a more sophisticated solution to drive efficiency in their QC operations.”