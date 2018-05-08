We know you. If you’re looking for a home, chances are you’re looking online first. According to a 2017 study by the National Association of Realtors, almost all homebuyers begin their hunt for habitation online. Real estate listing sites and apps are a dime a dozen, and navigating the glut of options can be a real downer. Here are the five lowest-rated sites home-search sites according to Consumer Affairs, starting with the worst:

1. Reply Real Estate

Known for bad leads and unprofessional service, this site is a big no-go. Top reviews indicate that Reply Real Estate is a big time waster. Save yourself the hassle.

2. RealtyTrac

Another unprofessional time waster, RealtyTrac is supposed to specialize in foreclosed properties, but reviews say its information is shoddy and out of date.

3. Century 21 Real Estate

Reviewers say these guys are all about the money, and can be a little unhelpful. Certainly not as bad as the worst of this list, but not good.

4. Blockshopper.com

The bad reviews on Blockshopper don’t have so much to do with its performance as they do with its existence. According to displeased reviewers, the site provides too much personal information on homeowners, and reviewers really don’t appreciate that, or the fact that its difficult to wipe your data from the site.

5. RE/MAX

Reviewers' biggest complaint was with untrustworthy or unhelpful real estate agents. Obviously, this is a bad rap, and kind of a death knell for any realtor service. To be fair there are some good real estate agents here, they just aren’t what typically shows up in the reviews.

