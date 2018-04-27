National wholesale and correspondent lender Plaza Home Mortgage announced this week that James Pathman and Philip Yee have joined the company as its chief information officer and SVP, chief marketing officer, respectively.

The company explained that the new CIO and CMO are key components of its long-term growth plan. Yee and Pathman (both pictured below) will accelerate Plaza’s growth by enhancing the customer experience that it delivers to its wholesale and correspondent clients and creating awareness and adoption of new loan programs and services, the company said.

As CIO, Pathman will oversee the strategic planning, oversight and continuous improvement of the lender’s technology efforts. Additionally, he will lead the project management and business continuity areas of the business, Plaza explained in a press release.

Pathman brings more than 20 years of IT leadership experience within the mortgage and finance industry to his new role. Prior to joining Plaza, he served as the CEO at Data Resolution. He also previously has held executive information technology positions at Lehman Brothers and a number of national lenders, including H&R Block Mortgage and Option One Mortgage.

Yee joins Plaza as its first CMO. In this newly created role, Yee will work on developing the company’s marketing and communications strategies, rolling out new loan programs, and growing Plaza’s brand awareness in the marketplace, the company said in a press release.

With more than two decades of marketing experience in the financial industry, Yee, who has more than two decades of marketing experience in the financial industry, has a proven track record of high growth at leading lending, technology, and mortgage insurance companies. He previously held executive-level marketing positions at Ellie Mae, CoreLogic, Wells Fargo, Radian, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

“We believe investing in technology and marketing will allow us to expand our capabilities and programs, which, in turn, will help us better serve our clients,” said Kevin Parra, president and CEO of Plaza. “We’re thrilled to have James and Philip on our team and look forward to all that these talented executives will help us accomplish.”

(Philip Yee)

(James Pathman)