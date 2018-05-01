This month in

Housing Wire magazine

Larger than life: Casey Crawford at Movement Mortgage He wears t-shirts to his televised interviews; not very CEO. He played sports at a high level, but rarely brings it up and when he does he talks about it as a mere chapter in his life. Honestly, who plays a Super Bowl and doesn’t describe it as the defining moment in their personal journey? Casey Crawford, that’s who. His family is a big part of his life of course, but he talks about his even larger family — his coworkers — in terms that are just as glowing.

Feature How can we revive the private label MBS market? Brent Nyitray Investments Lending One of the things that has bedeviled mortgage financing post-crisis has been the absence of the private label mortgage backed securities market. The private label MBS market includes loans that are not guaranteed by the government or the agencies, and is a shadow of its former self. During the peak years, private label MBS issuance topped $1 trillion. In 2017, only $70 billion of private label RMBS were issued, although that is a big increase from 2016.