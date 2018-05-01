Lending
From HW Magazine

Larger than life: Casey Crawford at Movement Mortgage

Crawford's vision is bigger than just making money

May 1, 2018
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS Casey Crawford CEO Movement Mortgage
He wears t-shirts to his televised interviews; not very CEO. He played sports at a high level, but rarely brings it up and when he does he talks about it as a mere chapter in his life. Honestly, who plays a Super Bowl and doesn’t describe it as the defining moment in their personal journey? Casey Crawford, that’s who. His family is a big part of his life of course, but he talks about his even larger family — his coworkers — in terms that are just as glowing.
This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2018

Larger than life: Casey Crawford at Movement Mortgage

Feature

How can we revive the private label MBS market?

Brent Nyitray
Brent Nyitray
 InvestmentsLending
One of the things that has bedeviled mortgage financing post-crisis has been the absence of the private label mortgage backed securities market. The private label MBS market includes loans that are not guaranteed by the government or the agencies, and is a shadow of its former self. During the peak years, private label MBS issuance topped $1 trillion. In 2017, only $70 billion of private label RMBS were issued, although that is a big increase from 2016.

Commentary

The mortgage industry's digital future

Mark Wai
Digital technology has disrupted businesses and industries from publishing to public transportation, so can the mortgage industry be far behind?  Actually, anyone who’s applied for a mortgage recently will have recognized that things are already changing fast.