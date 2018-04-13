Realtors Property Resource, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Realtors, announced its founding CEO Dale Ross will retire.

Ross will step down as of May 1, 2018, and Jeff Young, who has been named chief operating officer and general manager will assume responsibility for all RPR activities. Young will report directly to NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Dale Ross for his achievements as CEO,” Goldberg said. “During the last eight years Dale has built an incredible and highly skilled team.”

“Under Dale’s leadership, RPR has not only fulfilled its original mission to create a high-value member benefit for NAR’s 1.3 million members, but has led RPR to be one of the premier real estate databases in the industry,” he said. “On behalf of NAR’s leadership team and membership, we would like to thank him for his service and dedication.”

Ross began his time with RPR in 2008 as the chairman of the original advisory council, which was formed to create a proof of concept for RPR as part of NAR’s second century initiatives. Later, in 2009, Ross led the formation of RPR, followed by the launch of its national database in 2010.

Since that time, RPR expanded its parcel-centric database to include more than 95% of the active listing data in the U.S. The RPR web- and mobile-based applications are an exclusive member benefit to NAR’s 1.3 million Realtors.

Young, who will take over Ross’ duties after he steps down, joined NAR in 2008 as vice president with the Realtors Information Network to oversee the creation and implementation of RPR’s original proof-of-concept model.

In 2009, Young joined the newly formed RPR as senior vice president. Young was promoted to chief operating officer in 2015 where his responsibilities included overseeing all non-development components of RPR’s national delivery including RPR’s broker, commercial, association and multiple listing service programs, training, customer support, marketing, budget and administrative systems.

In his new expanded role as general manager, Young will focus on creating a more dynamic culture and increased synergies across RPR, as well as more closely aligning RPR’s mission with NAR’s strategic plans for 2018 and beyond. He will also create further cost efficiencies throughout the organization.

“This is a very positive direction for RPR and represents my expectation that RPR focus on optimizing its structure, allowing it to see increased efficiencies, while meeting its budgetary targets, as part of NAR’s overall organizational realignment,” Goldberg said.